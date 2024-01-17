Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Forecaster says weather patterns unusual and predicts return of La Nina

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
January 17 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More rain and storms heading our way. Picture by James Parker
More rain and storms heading our way. Picture by James Parker

As yet another large rain event heads towards south east NSW, we will probably be questioning why three months ago we were being warned about bushfires.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.