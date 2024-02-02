Dreams of a Powerball windfall amount to naught

What would you do with $200million?
That was the question my family and I were pondering this week during a car trip, as I'm sure many others were as well.
The soaring heights of Powerball's Australian-record prize pool was the topic of conversation for families and office workers nationwide.
Being free of debt's a nice start, before considering who else in your immediate family gets a slice - and how big of one.
Millions to Mum and Dad, brother and sister, in-laws, and we're only scratching the surface of $200million.
And with all the naievete of children my daughters pointed out while I have only a handful of cousins, my wife has upwards of 20, so how much do they each get?
Where's the line drawn?
Some might argue with a $200million windfall, there's plenty to go around.
Intriguingly among the wealth (pun intended) of news coverage Thursday night's draw prompted, was one clear piece of advice from financial gurus - don't tell your friends and family.
At least not right away. Get it all squared away in a term deposit and work out a solid plan first was some of the advice.
The urge to splurge would be tough to deny though (I assume...)
You could easily pay off the house, but - back to the family car trip - where would you want to live because you would definitely have the choice?
If money was no object would you prefer a city apartment or a rural hideaway? A cosy home that provides just what you need, or a high-end designer house just because you can?
Late last year we reported on a record sale for the region with a $12million "stunning home" at Narrawallee (near Mollymook). I recall shaking my head in disbelief when it was said the property was purchased "as a holiday home".
Or again in December when 'Nerimbah' near Bermagui sold in the vicinity of $11million to a couple who live in London but wanted something special for whenever they visit Bermagui.
But with $200million I could do the same!
Would you quit your job?
That's probably the first thing people think of with a significant lottery win.
But then what do you do with all the days you have left? How quickly would the novelty of sleeping in and playing computer games all day wear off?
Then again, given my winnings from Thursday night amounted to $12.20 I think it's safer if I stay where I am.
It's fun to dream though!
I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
