Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

$11m Bermagui property bought sight unseen breaks Far South Coast records

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 18 2023 - 10:46am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marshall+Tacheci Real Estate has sold Nerimbah, a 14-hectare cliff-top property four kilometres south of Bermagui. It sold in the vicinity of the advertised price of $11million. Picture by Marshall+Tacheci
Marshall+Tacheci Real Estate has sold Nerimbah, a 14-hectare cliff-top property four kilometres south of Bermagui. It sold in the vicinity of the advertised price of $11million. Picture by Marshall+Tacheci

An Australian couple living in London have bought an $11million cliff-top property without physically inspecting it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.