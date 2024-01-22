Candelo Show highlights a community built on farming, food and friendships

A veil of fog draped across the Far South Coast as residents, holiday-goers and exhibitors made their way to Candelo Showground for the town's 135th show on Sunday, January 21.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
However, the fog lifted and the temperature soared as the gates opened in the early hours of the morning, while those manning the barbecues began preparing for the 800 attendees who would be in attendance.
Farmers walked both dairy and beef cattle around a small field to be judged by long-time farmer Don Spence.
One of the youngest participating was Madelyn Otton, 6, who confidently and with complete control, led Meryl, a 600 kilogram black-and-white Holstein cow, to be judged.
Kim Gardiner, president of the Candelo Agricultural, Horticultural and Dairy Farmers Association, said she believed the show brought the rural community together and it was the major highlight every year for Candelo.
Within the historic pavilion, tables were laid out with 200 exhibitions and close to 1200 entries, comprising yarncraft, needlecraft, handicraft, flowers and pot plants, floral art, a variety of foods, condiments, garden produce, woodwork, artworks, and photography.
Hundreds marvelled at what Candelonians had achieved.
As the mercury rose in the scorching heat, some took shelter under the marquee of Sam's Caravan, a portable music stage, which held an open mic and encouraged young musicians to perform.
Local artists Mike, Sam and Robyn Martin sang songs related to the area from "the top of Tantawangalo down the valley to Candelo".
Within the poultry pavilion, Bega and District Poultry Club secretary Mathew Bonomi undertook his new role as judge, and examined 134 birds looking at eye, leg and toenail colours, the quality of the feather, beaks and heads, of drakes, ducks, and chickens, before crowning the bird of the show.
Nearby the Hall and District Axemen's Club put on a show having travelled from Canberra.
Athletes both amateur, with no time penalty, to experienced, with upwards of 20 second handicaps, carefully and efficiently swung their axes toward the log they stood on, only their accuracy and chainmail socks to keep them safe.
Physio by day, axeman by weekend, Pete Garbutt said the sport involved a lot of technique, from anaylsing and understanding the grain of the wood and how it cuts, to knowing the best time to turn to start cutting the other side.
Sophie Heffernan, the Rural Young Woman for the 2024 Candelo Show, dressed in a magenta and white floral dress and flats, traversed across the mud and grass of the main field to bear witness to a number of horse events, since she had grown up in and around horses her whole life.
The day finished with the ever-popular dog high jump where even the smallest overcame great vertical obstacles, with Flash towering upwards over a 1.75 metre hurdle, and Crackernut well over two metres.
Candelo's 135th Show may have occurred on a 35-degree day, but the close to 1000 visitors and exhibitors revealed that even a small country town can turn up in numbers to support its fellow farmers and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.