Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Candelo Show highlights a community built on farming, food and friendships

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated January 22 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A veil of fog draped across the Far South Coast as residents, holiday-goers and exhibitors made their way to Candelo Showground for the town's 135th show on Sunday, January 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.