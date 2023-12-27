Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Journalist Jimmy Parker's five favourite yarns for 2023

James Parker
By James Parker
December 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As we prepare for Christmas in the coming days, I have been tasked with the job to find my favourite story of the year, which is difficult when every story you capture is special in their own unique way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.