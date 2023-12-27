Journalist Jimmy Parker's five favourite yarns for 2023

As we prepare for Christmas in the coming days, I have been tasked with the job to find my favourite story of the year, which is difficult when every story you capture is special in their own unique way.
So, as I sit here considering each one of the 250 narratives I have been fortunate to capture, I have decided to pick a top five worth revisiting this Christmas and holiday period, even though there are plenty of other stories I loved writing.
I received a message from my editor after 7pm on October 26, letting me know a resident in Merimbula had her painting gifted to the President of the United States, and upon hearing the news, I reached out to artist Katherine Boland.
Moments later I was chatting on the phone with her, conducting my interview of quirky and unusual questions so I could best set the scene, because I wanted to capture a narrative with a lot of detail - from the seat she was sitting in to the food she'd finished having for dinner.
It is definitely a story I enjoyed capturing and one I would recommend people take the time to read. Click here for the story.
It was an honour to hear from Australian Community Media that judges had decided this was the best non-daily story of the year, because it captured how journalists can help to connect communities.
When my editor contacted me to say a lady in Canberra had reached out in hopes we could help, I contacted her and heard the backstory before calling John Winson in Bega to see if he had any Japanese family.
He did, and the story was born.
Most people on the east coast go to the beach early on in childhood. We know what sand feels like between our toes, or how a wave crashing on top of us twists and spins you beneath the water.
But for a school in Central NSW, these summer experiences were a distant dream.
After Hermidale Public School travelled close to 850km south east to Tathra, they had the opportunity to go to the beach for the first time, and I had the honour of capturing it in photos, videos and narrative.
There are three stories in this series including the anticipation, the beach and a cruise ship exploration day. Click here to read all about it.
Most journalists wouldn't care what someone was cooking in the kitchen when their phone buzzed about an important photographic moment, but I wanted to capture the exact scene photographer David Rogers was in when he heard killer whales were in Merimbula.
I'm still kicking myself that I didn't look out the window and see the orcas for myself, but he knows to contact me next time so I can witness them and capture their beauty and power in my own special way.
It was a beautiful moment having the opportunity to see Hallie, at seven years of age, taking control of ponies and horses at her family's property north of Cobargo.
I wanted to show the family's love of horses during the narrative, so I captured details most would often ignore from the toys she plays with to her brother's name, different qualities to reveal how horses play an important role in their way of life.
I look forward to 2024 and seeing what stories we can capture together, be it a business opening, people retiring, awards being won, or quirky and unique characters.
But until then, I hope you have a Merry Christmas, and let me know when you're free for a yarn in the New Year.
