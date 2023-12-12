Bega narrative journalist Jimmy Parker wins ACME non-daily news story of the year

As I clanked along the wooden boardwalk in Merimbula wearing activewear, my brand new suit unused and hanging in my apartment and my vintage suitcase still closed from a cancelled flight, my phone began to buzz.
I should have been sitting in Doltone House in Pyrmont, my editor Ben Smyth from Bega District News alongside, for the annual Australian Community Media Excellence Awards.
Instead, a thrice-delayed Qantas flight, a really late cancellation and an unsuccessful change to Rex meant my hopes of sitting in a room of celebrated peers was tarnished.
I had been trying my best to distract my mind from thinking about those things, so I bought a pulled pork pizza from Duci's, gingernut biscuits from Woolies to remind me of family, and decided a sunset stroll would be ideal.
As my phone rang at 8.22pm, I answered and heard the voice of my editor through the line, who asked if I had heard the news...I hadn't.
"Congratulations, James, you won non-daily news story of the year," he said - or something along those lines, since I was trying to hold back my tears, tears which eventually trickled down my cheeks because I was in utter shock, as my heart began to smile.
Curious, I asked which story had won, and he said it was the narrative I captured about a reunion 25 years in the making as Bega's John Winson reconnected with Japanese family members.
It was a special story sharing how two families who had lost contact after deaths in the family were reunited because of a young man in Japan asking a teacher in Canberra if she could help find his long lost family.
Conducting the award ceremony, Saffron Howden, the national editorial training manager for ACM, said journalists were trained not to include themselves in stories without really good reason.
"James was justified in breaking that rule on this occasion as he told the tale of a Canberra teacher's chance encounter with a stranger in Hiroshima holding a piece of paper with a name and a Bega address scribbled on it," Ms Howden said.
"With the help of James and his editor Ben Smyth, the man in Japan was eventually connected with his Aussie second cousin living in Bega.
"Hard to think of a better example of journalism connecting communities. Congratulations James."
Upon moving to the area just over nine months ago, I could never have imagined how welcoming the community would be, and while I didn't have the Sydney award ceremony, there are plans to celebrate with the team right here in the Bega Valley.
Mr Smyth offered his sincere congratulations to James for the win.
"James has a unique style about him and his writing, and he has quickly become a wonderful contributor to our newsroom and offerings for our growing audience," he said.
"I am so pleased to have been able to pass on the fantastic news of last night, and proud of James for his ability to constantly surprise me by uncovering quirky characters and community members with stories to tell, despite him only joining us relatively recently.
"I'm sure the Bega district community will join me in congratulating 'Jimmy' and wishing him all the best in his continued sharing of your stories."
