Aussie Hay Runners brings Christmas relief to Cobargo farmers

A convoy of trucks bearing gifts of hay for struggling farmers has pulled up at Cobargo.
Aussie Hay Runners organised the delivery of 140 tonnes of hay from country Victoria that arrived the morning of Wednesday, December 20.
Linda Widdup, founder of Aussie Hay Runners, said the hay will be distributed to around 20 farmers who were badly affected by the Coolagolite Road bushfire in early October.
"Nine times out of ten, it is their neighbours who see what is going on, seeing animals standing in paddocks with nothing.
"We hear about them from farmers who are not suffering as much as their neighbour down the road," Ms Widdup said.
Ms Widdup's small group of volunteers works closely with the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club and Roy Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief.
When the NSW Rural Assistance Authority approves a hay run it gives the group a fuel subsidy for the trucks.
"Without them we would not be able to do what we are doing," Ms Widdup said.
The hay is through cash donations from the public and farmers giving hay.
"They come along on the runs and chat with the farmers who are doing it so tough," she said.
Ms Widdup said she has so many great people around her.
"They are mint" and the large team of truck drivers are "the quiet achievers".
They come from all walks of life, not just farmers or truck drivers.
It has been an "horrendously" busy year.
"The price of hay, the price farmers are selling cattle for, everything is just terrible at the moment," she said.
"With the way things are it is pretty tough for people to be putting their hands in their pockets so when you get something like this it is a bit of gift."
Earlier in the month 37 trucks travelled to Pallamallawa with hay and did a similar sized run the following week to the fire-affected community.
"That broke my heart," Ms Widdup said.
Aussie Hay Runners began on December 21, 2019 after Ms Widdup saw how badly Dunedoo was faring.
It has certainly identified a need, with Aussie Hay Runners already booked up from early January to the third week in February.
Ms Widdup hopes to organise another run to Cobargo in late February.
"Who knows what the gods have in store for our weather for the next few months."
