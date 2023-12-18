Bega District News
Community feedback in on council's growth plans for Bega and Wolumla

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 12:06pm
Bega Valley Shire Council said it was thrilled with the amount and quality of community feedback on its draft structure plans for future urban development in Bega and Wolumla.

