Community feedback in on council's growth plans for Bega and Wolumla

Bega Valley Shire Council said it was thrilled with the amount and quality of community feedback on its draft structure plans for future urban development in Bega and Wolumla.
Council's director community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison said more than 500 surveys were completed, with a broad range of feedback and views received on the draft plans.
"Eighty per cent of respondents thought providing more housing supply is a priority in the shire," Ms Harrison said.
"Efficient use of service infrastructure, active travel and open space networks, protecting existing character, natural features and amenity emerged as top priorities for new residential areas.
"The results show the complexities of the housing market were well understood, with half the respondents indicating that increasing housing supply would make housing more affordable in the shire and 70 per cent supporting the allocation of more land to housing," Ms Harrison said.
The draft plans were put on exhibition in November and the community was urged to get involved and have their say.
"Respondents identified the need for more diverse housing types, especially dual occupancies or duplexes, units, apartments, townhouses and villas," Ms Harrison said.
"The need for more aged care, retirement villages, granny flats or secondary dwellings and caravans was also identified.
"These findings correlate with council's research which identified a shortfall in one and two-bedroom dwellings to meet the needs of the large and growing proportion of smaller households with older persons, singles and couples," Ms Harrison said.
"It is estimated we need about 2,500 new homes in the next 15 years.
"While some of this supply will come from infill in existing urban areas, new subdivisions are currently being established in Eden, Bermagui, Kalaru and Bega, and a number of other residential subdivisions are being assessed by council.
"The focus on planning new urban release areas in Wolumla and identifying land south of Bega for future suburbs will ensure the pipeline of housing supply in the shire in the medium and longer term."
Feedback to the draft structure plans is currently being reviewed and the completed structure plans will be presented for council adoption in the new year.
Development of the draft Bega and Wolumla structure plans is funded under the NSW Government's Regional Strategic Planning Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.