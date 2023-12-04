Bega District News
The Narooma Rotary film screening raised $1000 to end polio

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 4 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:05am
At the Fly from Everest screening last Thursday, Narooma Rotary vice president David McInnes, former Australian Ambassador to Nepal Annmaree O'Keeffe, and paragliders Ken Hutt and Marcus Loane. Picture supplied
Narooma Rotary Club's film fundraiser resulted in a $1000 donation to the global campaign to eradicate polio.

