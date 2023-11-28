Spirits are running high within Eden Marine High School as the cricket team enthusiastically prepares for the Davidson Shield competition next week.
The boys had successfully scored their place in the South Coast Final for the second year in a row, defeating Vincentia High with 3 overs and 6 wickets to spare in last week's match on November 21.
Team member Joey Elton said he was looking forward to compete against Warilla High School at the South Coast final game on December 7 at Worrigee.
"I feel probably a bit more confident with the experience we've gained since playing at the final last year. Everyone's sort of gotten used to their role now and hopefully we'll get the job done," he said.
Joey said he was very proud of his team mates who each had their part to play, but he attributed the success also to his coach Michelle Bond as well as captain Rahul Mudaliar and vice captain Beau Bennett.
"They've been awesome and have done a lot for the team but everyone in the team has really done their own part in terms of fielding, bowling and batting," he said.
Team member Pierce Hayes was commended on his great catch at their last match where he disposed of Vincentia High School's top batsman. In preparation for the final Pierce said the main thing they were all looking forward to was getting back on the field and having a good game as mates.
"Cricket is not just a game where you stand there all day, it's fun, it's inclusive and the friendships you make, you're going to keep," he said.
Pierce said he was glad to see how popular Cricket had become, with excitement over recent news that the International Olympic Committee executive board had considered introducing cricket into the 2028 LA Games.
"It's become more televised, so when you sit there watching the sport, you end up really wanting to try it out and if you enjoy it then you end up playing it a fair bit," he said.
"Cricket is doing well, especially down here in Eden. Numbers are picking up."
Team member Walter Blewitt added that he was stoked to see cricket, among other sports, becoming increasingly popular in Australia.
"I reckon the success Australia has in the sporting sphere has really boosted the popularity in sports, encouraging more younger kids to play," he said.
Looking back at his own team Walter said he was proud of their efforts and development.
"It's good to see how over the years the team has just grown stronger and better and hopefully this year we can take it one step further," he said.
"Heading into Year 12 it's something that I can look back on and be proud that we made it to the final."
Michelle Bond said she knew the team was going to special from when she first started coaching them four years ago.
"Then when they got into the final last year, it was the first time that any Far South Coast team had made it that far," she said.
Looking ahead Ms Bond said she was happy to see the extent of enthusiasm and confidence the boys had in preparation for the South Coast final game next week.
