From mounting Police jet skis, to learning valuable maritime skills and different careers pathways availble within the region, students from Eden Marine High School enjoyed an action packed careers expo day.
Now in its second year the careers expo hosted within the school grounds, brought about the chance for students from all year groups to meet professionals from seven different local businesses.
From learning about oyster farming, to tying knots and learning about splicing from Svitzer, learning about fisheries and water police roles and responsibilities and more - students were kept busy with a multitude of activities on Thursday November 23.
Eden Marine High School Year 10 student Elizabeth (Liz) Nelson said she loved the idea behind the expo.
"It extends people's knowledge of the opportunities they have and gives them more ideas of what they want to do," she said.
Liz said she particularly enjoyed the presentations from Jackie Parry of SisterShip Training and Simon Conaty from National Parks.
"I didn't think working on a boat was an idea that I'd like to explore but hearing about it and all the places you can travel to, sounded like a great option," she said.
"With the National Parks activity it was great to hear about how they care for and save animals and you also get the chance to travel for work."
Jackie Parry from SisterShip Training said she thoroughly enjoyed coming to the school and showing kids how broad career opportunities in the maritime was.
"I reminded students that there's just about every trade within maritime, there's a lot to do," she said.
Ms Parry also taught the students some rope tricks, teaching them at the same time the importance of remaining calm and thinking on your feet when aboard a waterborne vessel.
"I think it's super important to show the kids what career paths are open to them, especially in our region where maritime is really taking off," she said.
"It's a growing industry in Eden, so it's important for them to know what's happening."
National Parks ranger Simon Conaty said events like these were important as it allowed rangers to engage with youth and highlight the different work opportunities within National Parks.
"It's quite fulfilling talking to the young ones and trying to show them the different things we get up to within our roles," he said.
From showing their firefighting appliances to teaching the kids about threatened flora and fauna, Mr Conaty said the kids were given a run down of the different day to day roles that rangers and field officers had.
"National Parks is interested in continuing to support the careers day at Eden High and other local high schools as the engagement with youth has been a valuable part of our day to day work," he said.
Ms Bond said the careers expo had been months in the making, with tweaks made to this year's event for it to run smoother than the last.
"It worked out really well and we then had the expo open to all students at lunchtime, so that those who missed out on certain activities or wanted to learn more could go back," she said.
Ms Bond said the school and organising committee were grateful to all the individuals who came out on the day.
"The careers expo day links in with our school based trainee-ships and apprenticeships, so the students can see all kinds of opportunities," she said.
"Hopefully the kids will go home, think about it and share what they learnt with their families."
