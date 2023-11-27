The NSW SES is advising people in the Bega area to stay informed about predicted minor to moderate flooding on the Bega River.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised a broad trough was expected to bring widespread rainfall across NSW, with severe thunderstorms and locally heavy falls for the next few days.
This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the NSW South Coast.
The weather system was expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from Wednesday, November 29.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas along the Bega River may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on its website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local Council.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
