Bega District News
Monday, 27 November 2023
Bega River flooding expected as widespread rainfall continues across south east NSW

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:34pm
The NSW SES is advising people in the Bega area to stay informed about predicted minor to moderate flooding on the Bega River.

