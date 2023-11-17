Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor, November 17: Negative consequences of parking fines

Revenue raising worth it?

Having recently received a $129 parking fine for a 27 minute overstay in Zingel Place while supporting our local farmers market, one can only conclude that the parking officer is deliberately targeting vehicles as they arrive.

