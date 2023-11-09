Bega District News
'Tsunami of bad skin cancer': The race to unlock cause of Wollongong, South Coast health crisis

By Kate McIlwain
November 10 2023 - 9:07am
Wollongong surgeon Dr Bruce Ashford, who operates on patients with complex skin cancers on their head and neck. File picture
There is increasing evidence that Wollongong and the South Coast may be the "skin cancer capital" of Australia, which itself is known as the skin cancer capital of the world.

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

