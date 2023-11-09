Darrell Weekes is broadening his horizons, three years into his presidency of Goulburn's Chamber of Commerce.
The marketing strategist has been appointed unopposed as president of the Far South Coast and Capital Region business chamber.
During his career, he's worked across the finance, IT, and marketing industries and has owned a number of businesses.
Mr Weekes said previous presidents for the region had come from the South Coast.
"This gives the Southern Tablelands and capital region a seat at the table," he said
"Regional presidents contribute to policy development. Business NSW is a strong lobby group with government and regional presidents can take issues to the executive."
The reinstatement of several regional grant programs is just one issue on his mind. Mr Weekes said the Goulburn Chamber's Explore 2580 business expo, due to be held in October, was cancelled due to two programs' withdrawal.
But they had also been a "lifeline" for many regions, with small and medium businesses benefiting from "essential financial support."
"I think there's also a lack of understanding by the (state) government of what business owners go through. I want to highlight this," he said.
He sees similar opportunities for the business to leverage from the Princes Highway upgrades, Snowy Hydro 2.0 and the Port of Eden's development.
"I will be keen to see a proportional share of the Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund expended in the Capital, South Coast and Snowy Mountains regions and work with local Chambers to ensure suitable projects are identified and delivered across these areas," Mr Weekes said.
"In my experience too, there is considerable scope for tourism, retail and other business operators to work more closely together to reinvigorate and more effectively market tourism destinations along the South Coast and further inland."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Soon he'll meet with 20 regional chamber presidents, representing 1134 businesses, to gain insight into other issues.
Business NSW also runs regular surveys on topics such as impact of electricity, insurance costs and council rate rises.
"(Darrell's) commitment to representing the interests of businesses is widely regarded," said.
"His appointment presents an exciting opportunity for the business communities of the South Coast, Snowy Mountains and Capital regions to work more collaboratively both with each other and us on issues impacting business owners and economic development."
Mr Weekes will take up the paid position for a two-year term.
The role will add to his current advocacy. On Wednesday, November 8, he was also re-elected unopposed as Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry president.
"Many of our members pivoted their operations, embraced e-commerce, and adopted new safety protocols to ensure the well-being of their employees and customers," he said.
"The Goulburn community showed tremendous support for local businesses, and we continue to encourage this 'Shop Local' spirit.
Although several local businesses had closed in the past 12 months, there had been a net increase across the council area.
Mr Weekes also praised Steve and Greg Shelley for their work revitalising Wakefield Park raceway.
"This vital, and wonderful piece of infrastructure will contribute a significant financial injection in the local economy once completed," he said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.