NRMA acquires renowned Tathra Beachside holiday park on Sapphire Coast

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:32pm
The water play area at Tathra Beachside holiday park. Picture file
The water play area at Tathra Beachside holiday park. Picture file

One of the Far South Coast's premier tourist venues is seeing a change of owners this week with the announcement of the sale of Tathra Beachside.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

