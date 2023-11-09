One of the Far South Coast's premier tourist venues is seeing a change of owners this week with the announcement of the sale of Tathra Beachside.
For nearly a decade, the popular holiday park has been owned and operated by Tim and Carmen Risby, Frankie J Holden and Michelle Pettigrove, and Garry and Narelle Hetherington.
On Friday morning they announced via social media NRMA Parks and Resorts was taking over.
In a Facebook post, they wrote: "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our incredible guests for your unwavering support over the years. Your smiles, laughter, and memorable moments have made Tathra Beachside truly special, and we can't thank you enough for being part of our beachside family."
NRMA Parks and Resorts said the acquisition of Tathra Beachside was the latest addition to its extensive portfolio of premium holiday parks and resorts.
Set just north of Merimbula and south of Batemans Bay, where NRMA already offers premium holiday parks, the Tathra property brings the number of NRMA parks on the NSW South Coast to five.
NRMA Parks and Resorts chief executive officer Paul Davies said the Tathra property addition was "a real gem" in the member organisation's growing portfolio.
"We're delighted to add NRMA Tathra Beachfront Holiday Park to our family, with its prime beachfront location and so many things to do, it's a terrific holiday location for My NRMA members and guests to enjoy," he said.
The caravan park has welcomed generations of families over the last 50 years.
When Carmen and Tim Risby and their partners took over eight years ago, they started transforming the space into the thriving holiday park it is today.
Continuous investment in guest facilities saw the park maintain its premium status, most recently adding an exciting water park in 2014.
It's understood many of the current staff members will be staying on under the new owners, while NRMA Parks and Resorts said popular annual events like the Rockabilly Retro Rally the venue hosts each September will continue.
Mr Davies said the park's high quality guest experiences and facilities were testament to the hard work and dedication of former owners.
"We are proud to continue the legacy of the owners of Tathra Beachside who have created one of the NSW South Coast's most iconic tourism offerings" he said.
The addition of NRMA Tathra Beachfront Holiday Park to the NRMA Parks and Resorts portfolio was the latest in a string of premier acquisitions for the member organisation, offering better value for members and quality family holiday options around Australia for guests.
