Variety Postie Bike Dash is set to visit the Merimbula Public School

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 6 2023 - 4:04pm
120 riders dash to Merimbula Public School with a special delivery for the 10th annual Variety Postie Bike Dash. Picture supplied.
More than a hundred riders, all on "postie bikes", are headed for Merimbula Public School on Wednesday morning, where they'll be presenting a special delivery.

