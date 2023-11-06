More than a hundred riders, all on "postie bikes", are headed for Merimbula Public School on Wednesday morning, where they'll be presenting a special delivery.
Now in its 10th year, the Variety Postie Bike Dash event began on Sunday November 5 and will cover an impressive 1130km over the course of six days.
The dash sees motorcycle enthusiasts mount their postie bike (Honda CT110, CT110X or NBC110) and make their way through the NSW South Coast and Snowy Mountains Region visiting schools and communities receiving grants from Variety.
The riders will be visiting Merimbula Public School on Wednesday, November 8 to meet the kids, show them their "power" machines and present them with the $5,000 grant. The grant will help the school purchase a range of new maths resources for its 380 students.
Tony Warner, CEO of Variety NSW and ACT said the crossover between the participants taking part in the ride and the beneficiaries welcoming them was "really exciting".
"It's just wonderful to be able to connect the participants to the beneficiaries of the money that those participants have had to raise to be able to go on the ride," he said.
"They can see where some of that money is going to be going very directly."
IN OTHER NEWS: Bega Valley Meals on Wheels hosts successful Spring Open day
"We've got 120 participants coming through this year, it's the most we've ever had," he said.
The dash renowned for its adventurous spirit and charitable mission will take riders off the beaten track, travelling through the bush and countryside, stopping at regional towns to support schools and local communities.
IN OTHER NEWS: Return to centuries-old burial customs on the South Coast
In 2023, $35,000 in grants will be distributed across the ride, making a tangible impact on schools and communities along the way.
Mr Warner said there was a growing interest in the event as people took a keen interest in taking part in the fundraiser as well as discovering the areas they rode to.
"People want to get out and see regional New South Wales and experience their wonderful hospitality, as well as help give back to children and families in need," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.