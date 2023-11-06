Bega Valley Meals on Wheels hosts successful Spring Open day

Bega Valley Meals On Wheels Spring Open day was a great success this weekend with the event bringing in people who had never heard about the organisation before.
Food service coordinator Tam Prime said the spring open day had been a "big success" and provided them many opportunities to "tell people about what we do down here."
"We've had lots of people come through and we had our amazing volunteers and some of our clients who were helping us run our stores today," she said.
Set up at the Bega Valley Meals on Wheels building on Bega Street, on Saturday November 4, the open day featured craft stands, second-hand books, Tulgeen Riverside Nursery plants, a garage sale stand, Devonshire Tea and a barbecue.
"The Devonshire Tea seems to be a hit, we had to set up extra tables, it's been flat out for them in there," Tam said.
"It's been a really good day overall, we had a lot of people come through and it was nice to seem them supporting us and we also got the chance to tell a few people what services we run in the community which has been really good."
Bega Valley residents Joy Stevenson and Wendy Deighton said they had loved the Devonshire Tea with its delicious fresh scones and jam, however their highlight had been to learn of the services offered by the team at Meals on Wheels.
"We're delighted to hear that there is a service like this in Bega that offers three course meals at affordable prices and the chance for people to get together," Wendy said.
IN OTHER NEWS: Bega college students look stunning at 2023 Year 12 Formal
While there was support and excitement by newcomers, there were also regulars who came out on the day to show their support.
One such person was Patricia Waterson, who came along with her daughter Leonie and granddaughter Kellie.
Patricia said she had been a long time member with the Bega Valley Meals on Wheels committee, which was first formed in December 1969.
Ms Waterson said some of her favourite services offered nowadays were the lunch trips they made and socialising opportunities that came with the activities, lunches and meet ups hosted by the committee.
"I love meeting up with all my friends and doing my knitting and crafts with them," she said.
READ ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.