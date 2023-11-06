Renovations at Merimbula's Old School Museum mean that not only is it more accessible for everyone but display areas have been enhanced and new displays created,
On Saturday, November 4 the renovated spaces were officially opened by member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain with the Old School Museum committee and supporters in attendance.
Ms McBain said it was a real pleasure to see the developments and that the Old School Museum had stood the test of time.
"All these great things have been heralded and done by the volunteers. I want to say a big thank you to all the volunteers of the Old School Museum, the businesses who have offered support, and the vision of the committee. They have ensured this place continues to tell the story of our town," Ms McBain said.
President Don Bretherton said they had attended a number of seminars and workshops, one of which was on accessibility.
As a result the museum now has a new accessible entrance and improved displays displays thanks to an accessibility grant managed by Bega Valley Shire Council.
"This is about bringing the past into the present," Mr Bretherton said.
A recently arrived oyster punt from retired oyster farmer David Brown has been put on display with the help of an Australian National Maritime Museum grant.
Dating from about the 1960s it was probably built on the Far South Coast and illustrates a design still used in contemporary aluminium oyster punts today.
In 2021 the museum received possibly the largest collection of oyster plates and a part of this collection is now displayed in a renovated space with new display cases.
Curator Liz Bretherton said her husband Don had worked tirelessly on the projects.
To celebrate the event threw open its doors and also held a fair in the grounds with food stalls, a coffee van, music, wood turning and jewellery making.
