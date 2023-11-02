If the term 'circular economy' is one you haven't yet grasped, here's your chance.
With a huge corporate push to make the Bega Valley a leading light in circularity, an expo showcasing what that means and what is being planned is coming up on November 9-10.
The Regional Circularity Co-operative (RCC), established by Bega Group (Bega Cheese) and supported by many partners, is working with the community to drive a transition to a circular economy in the Bega Valley.
The co-operative has established partnerships across community, industry, academia, corporates and government to align efforts and expertise across all areas of the economy.
The three established principles in a circular economy are: eliminating waste and pollution; circulating products and material at their highest value; and valuing and regenerating nature and social systems.
"We recognise that there are many in the community, both locally and elsewhere, already on the path to circular economy, which can be as simple as reducing food waste at home or repairing things, to dealing with more complex problems such as decarbonisation in the agricultural sector," circularity program manager Andrew Taylor said.
"The vision of the RCC is for the Bega Valley to become one of the most circular regions in Australia by 2030."
As part of the RCC/Bega Circular Valley program launch, an expo will be held at the Bega Valley Civic Centre on Thursday November 9, 12-3.30pm and Friday November 10, 9am until 12pm, and is open to the public with free entry.
The expo will incorporate displays showcasing the work being undertaken by a wide range of local businesses and RCC partners contributing to the transition to circularity locally and further afield.
Our goal is to create a legacy for the future generations of the Bega Valley, and be an example for other regions to follow as the most circular Valley in Australia.- Barry Irvin AM Bega Group Executive Chairman
You will gain a better understanding of what a circular economy is and, by discovering the efforts being made by many to accelerate this transition, find a way to participate and contribute to the effort.
Significantly, a physical 3D model of the Cox Architecture-designed National Circularity Centre, which will be built in Bega over the coming two years, will be on display.
In early 2023, the shire was awarded $14million for the development of a National Circularity Centre.
It's understood the planned multi-purpose community facility to be located at North Bega, will incorporate a visitors centre, local providore, business innovation hub, Indigenous cultural information and community history, and could also incorporate R&D and training opportunities.
Exhibitors at the expo will include the Regional Circularity Co-operative, Bega Group, Cox Architecture, University of Wollongong, Charles Sturt University, Bournda Environmental Education Centre, Sapphire Coast Producers Association, Grow the Future, Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council, The Bega Chamber of Commerce, Pact Group, Ocean2Earth, Rabobank, Deloitte, nbn, Bega Valley Shire Council, Landcare, LLS, EPA, Recycling Technologies Group, Renewable Cobargo, other local Bega businesses and more.
