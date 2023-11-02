A Narooma man who has been playing the same special numbers for over 25 years has been left in shock after they won him more than $1.3million in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.
The NSW South Coast resident held one of the four division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4411, drawn October 28, and took home $1,311,960.34.
The winning man discovered his ticket had won a prize Thursday morning, November 2, but was completely unaware of the enormity of his win until speaking with an official from The Lott.
"Wow! I don't know whether to cheer, laugh or cry," he said.
"I had no idea. I thought I had won something like $11,000. This is incredible.
"I checked my ticket at a newsagency and the machine said, 'keep ticket, go to counter'. The woman at the desk said I had won something, but she couldn't see how much and that I needed to call in.
"Anyway, I called my wife and said I think we've won something substantial. She said 'that's nice dear'.
"I've been playing for over 25 years with the same special numbers. Everyone dreams of receiving a winning phone call, whether it's 40 million or one million!
"I always thought I'd win one day but it really is surreal now that it's reality.
"I was having a bad week too, so this is just amazing.
"Thank you so much. I'll be able to buy a house now! Wish me luck on getting to sleep tonight."
His winning 12-game entry was purchased at Silly Willys Discounts, Narooma.
Silly Willys Discounts owners Matthew and Sarah Nolan said they were overjoyed to have sold their first-ever division one winning entry.
"We're a new outlet and this is the first division one entry we've sold so we're over the moon," Matthew said.
"It's an amazing feeling. We feel so lucky to have been able to help make someone's dreams come true.
"We've already started decorating our counter with balloons, and signs and sharing the good news with our customers.
"Congratulations to the winning local, we hope it makes a wonderful difference to your life!"
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4411 on October 28, were 30, 13, 12, 14, 18 and 35, while the supplementary numbers were 43 and 2.
Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries - two in NSW and one each in Victoria and Queensland.
