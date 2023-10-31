Murrah Hall is well-known for its family-friendly events and Dog Trumpet is guaranteed to have parents up on the dance floor with their kids.
Given the hall's surrounding fire damage after its close escape with the Coolagolite Road bushfire, the show has been moved to Four Winds' amazing Windsong Pavilion.
No need to worry as all tickets already purchased for Murrah Hall will be transferred to Four Winds for the Sunday afternoon gig on November 26.
Dog Trumpet is the creation of brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, original members of iconic ARIA award-winning and Hall of Fame band Mental as Anything.
As part of the second leg of its Shadowland Tour, Dog Trumpet will play songs from its latest album, 'Great South Road' and back catalogue, as well as digging out Mentals' classics.
That is a lot to choose from.
The Mentals had 20 songs in the top 40, a record for an Australian band, and a global hit with 'Live it Up' that topped many UK charts only last Christmas.
In 2000 the brothers split from the Mentals to pursue their own sound.
Describing that is tricky.
It is an eclectic blend of rock, psychedelic folk and semi-abstract blues.
It is whimsical, political, curious, intimate, scientific and witty.
Dog Trumpet is part of a long tradition of left-field song writers and and storytellers such as the Kinks and Squeeze.
Its first album 'Two Hands One Brain' sums up the brothers' intuitive melodic connection that infuses their music with a classic timelessness.
The brothers are also visual artists.
Mr Mombassa is one of the Australia's most recognised artists, well known for his work for the Mambo label, along with many decades of fine art.
Mr O'Doherty's fine art that focuses on the urban and suburban built environment is equally well-regarded.
Dog Trumpet first played at the Murrah Hall in 2014.
To mark their return in 2016, Mr Mombassa drew a poster for their second show at the Murrah Hall.
Dog Trumpet will be putting on a great family-friendly arvo of great music, fun and absurdist banter.
Four Winds' on-site bar and snacks will be available.
At the gig, 4pm-7pm, the new book "Started Out Just Drinking Beer", the Mental as Anything biography, will be launched.
Another good reason not to miss Dog Trumpet on Sunday, November 26, and enjoy the Four Winds experience for those who have never been there.
Tickets from dogtrumpet.net/gigs
