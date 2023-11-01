Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Twofold Ladies host Open Gardens at Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Open Garden Day organiser Sandra Symonds in her own garden with one of the display posts which will denote an open garden. Picture by Denise Dion
Eden Open Garden Day organiser Sandra Symonds in her own garden with one of the display posts which will denote an open garden. Picture by Denise Dion

For more than 25 years Eden has held an Open Garden day when those who tend and care for their gardens throw open their gates and allow those of us without green thumbs to gaze in wonder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.