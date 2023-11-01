For more than 25 years Eden has held an Open Garden day when those who tend and care for their gardens throw open their gates and allow those of us without green thumbs to gaze in wonder.
It's also a chance for keen gardeners to share their tips and tricks and spot a plant that maybe they hadn;t come across before.
Organised by the Eden Twofold Ladies Club, this year's Open Garden takes place on Sunday, November 5.
$10 will get you entry to four gardens, from a smaller town garden to an expansive 25 acre property and those with fabulous views over the ocean.
As well as viewing these interesting gardens, garden lovers can be happy in the knowledge their $10 entry fee will go towards helping the community.
Twofold Ladies have recently donated $3000 to local churches to assist with Christmas hampers. Some of the money has been given to Eden Marine High School, Eden Public School and Towamba Public School for end of year awards.
Open Garden organiser Sandra Symonds has had a busy month after she suddenly needed to fill a vacated open garden spot. Fortunately she's a keen gardener but it has meant sprucing up her garden in between organising tasks such as talking to garden clubs across the Bega Valley and beyond.
Sandra and Ray's garden in Mitchell Street maybe a normal size block but with pathways, a little bridge, hidden areas and a native garden on the nature strip there's plenty to see.
Russell and Julie Dunne's garden in Nethercote Road is an expansive 25 acres and includes waterfalls, big rocks, rock walls, large trees, small shrubs and manicured garden lawns. It has been decribed as inviting, peaceful and an oasis.
Ron and Julie Lambourn's garden in Weecon Street has been developed over a 36-year period by Ron who has a love of all things nautical. There is something special to look at wherever you walk and some spectacular views too.
Judy and John Liddell's five-acre garden is on Nethercote Road overlooking Eden and Twofold Bay. It's a layered garden with lawns, trees and garden beds. Check out the garden ornaments and home-made sculptures.
There is a wheelbarrow full of garden goodies donated by Mitre which is being raffled too.
Gardens are open from 10am-4pm but remember to leave sufficient time before starting out so you can enjoy all four gardens.
