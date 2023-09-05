Bega District News
Narooma High School in Inclusive School Sports state final

By Marion Williams
September 6 2023 - 8:16am
Narooma High School's tenpin bowling team Locquinn Bolte, Justin Hewell Harkness, Bryce Walters-Lowen and Arlo Davis with staff members Todd Wright and Melanie Austin. Picture supplied
Narooma High School has qualified for the Inclusive School Sports tenpin bowling championship for special education schools across NSW.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

