Narooma High School has qualified for the Inclusive School Sports tenpin bowling championship for special education schools across NSW.
The competition was introduced in 2022 and Narooma High School reached the state final that year as well.
To the reach the state final this year they played in the South Coast region qualifying competition in Merimbula on August 10.
The four students in the team are Justin Hewell Harkness in Year 11, Locquinn Bolte in Year 10 and Year 9 students Arlo Davis and Bryce Walters-Lowen.
Melanie Austin, support special education teacher at the school, said 199 secondary school students competed in the Merimbula competition.
For three of the Narooma students it was their second time in the competition but it was a new experience for Bryce.
"As a team we came third in the region and LB (Locquinn Bolte) got the third-highest individual score across the state," Ms Austin said.
The scores between the top three teams at the Merimbula qualifier were very close.
First-placed Goulburn had a total score of 882 points, with Ulladulla's 845 points securing them second place and Narooma High narrowly behind at 831 points.
The team's qualification for the state championship for the second consecutive year comes despite having minimal opportunities to practice.
Last year they stopped for a practice game in Ulladulla on the way to the state championship in Sydney and stayed the night at Mount Keira Scout Camp.
Ms Austin said this year they will apply for a grant so they can travel to the state championship, held at Zone Bowling West HQ in western Sydney's Rooty Hill, the day before.
If schools have to travel more than a certain distance to play in the state final they can apply for funding through the Inclusive Sports Unit so they can pay for overnight accommodation near the bowling complex.
That would mean they don't have to get up early on the morning of the championship to get there and would also have time to practice.
At the state final in Rooty Hill on November 1 they will compete against schools from West Darling, North Coast, Norther West, Riverina and Hunter plus several teams from different parts of Sydney.
Ms Austin said three schools from each region go to the state final.
