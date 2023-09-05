The anticipated wait for the rare visit of southern right whale mothers and their calves on the Far South Coast is over as the first pair are sighted swimming into the bay.
Registered drone pilot for the Right Whale ID research project Terry Dixon, caught a glimpse of the mother and its calf swimming into Tathra at 7 am on September 5.
"I spotted them through the binoculars and then jumped into my car drove down to the car park near the beach, launched the drone and flew it north towards the river mouth," he said.
"Once I spotted them I just videoed and took photographs to send back to the scientists."
Less than a few hours later the scientists confirmed with Mr Dixon that the pair were the same ones identified swimming into Wollongong earlier in August.
Mr Dixon said he'd been notified the day prior that the mother and its calf were sighted in Dalmeny heading south.
"I knew they were heading this way down from Dalmeny and by the speed they travel I sort of guessed they'd turn up in Tathra today," he said.
"So I was up at sunrise but didn't see anything but then at seven o'clock, I spotted them and straight away I knew I had to get the binoculars."
Mr Dixon said he checked again around 10 am that morning and was happy to see the mother and its calf were still swimming around the area.
"They're still in the same spot, just chilling out I think," he said.
Mr Dixon said the pair were the third mother and calf to have been spotted that season and the first to have been filmed swimming through the Far South Coast for the season so far.
"This pair is one of three mothers and calves to be identified in NSW this season, so its exciting to have them visit us," he said.
Mr Dixon said while the visits of the southern right whales and their calves were rare due to their small numbers, he said he often noticed them stopping into Tathra during migration periods.
"There's only 10 to 12 sighted travelling up the East Coast every year and I get to see probably half a dozen, so even though they're rare they do call in here a fair bit on their way past," he said.
"I think its because the further up they go on the coast, the more harassment they get from wind surfers, kite surfers and people whereas here we're a bit more isolated."
I think Tathra is one of their favourite sports to stop over- Terry Dixon
Mr Dixon presumed the whales would keep heading south but said he'd be keeping an eye out on them for the rest of the day.
In the mean time members of the public are being urged to keep their distance from the whales as scientists and National Parks marine wildlife officials warn people to let the mothers and their new babies rest and feed without disturbance.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.