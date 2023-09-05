Bega District News
Rare southern right whale mother and her calf sighted in Far South Coast NSW

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:30pm
The anticipated wait for the rare visit of southern right whale mothers and their calves on the Far South Coast is over as the first pair are sighted swimming into the bay.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

