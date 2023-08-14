Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Pambula's CC Bridal moves into a bigger and better store in Bega

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carla Ellwood gives guided tour of the new CC Bridal store located on Carp Street, Bega. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.
Carla Ellwood gives guided tour of the new CC Bridal store located on Carp Street, Bega. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.

After seven years of success on the main streets of Pambula, the town's beloved bridal store has had to close up shop and move somewhere new.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.