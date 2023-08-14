After seven years of success on the main streets of Pambula, the town's beloved bridal store has had to close up shop and move somewhere new.
CC Bridal is characteristically known in the Bega Valley for its dynamic mother daughter duo, wherein proud owners Carla Ellwood and Cat Haigh have helped many a lass find the dresses of their dreams - be it for a wedding, formal or debutante ball.
CC Bridal's move out of Pambula had been one of necessity however, as the store sought to expand its offerings and create a more seamless experience for their guests.
In the search for a new space, Carla said the place of their dreams had opened up to them in early 2023, it just didn't happen to be in Pambula.
"We had no intention of changing towns, however this shop in Bega was available and it was just perfect for our needs," she said.
Carla said the shop on Carp Street, Bega had an ideal size and layout for their business, that would allow them to run the three different departments at the same time.
"There's also room for mum's alterations, so it was exactly what we needed," she said.
Prior to their move in early April, the store layout in Pambula had been split between two rooms on Toalla Street, which basically required guests to step out of one part of the shop, walk up the street and go into the other half to continue their appointment.
The new store layout in Bega was an entirely different matter, guests would instead be able to step inside and see an array of dresses, presented in a seamless order conducive to the running of the business.
"The space is amazing, there's lots of room and we've been able to host bigger bridal appointments," she said.
Carla said the new advantage of the space as well was that bridal group bookings could be conducted at the same time as walk-ins at the front of house.
"It's great because bridesmaids who come along for the bridal appointments can also have a look at bridesmaids dresses and we can still trade at the front of the store while we're having an appointment," she said.
Carla said the new space had prompted them to consider the opportunity of expanding their offerings and grow the business.
"We do formal wear, debutante dresses, bridal wear and accessories, but we're also going to stock more mother of the bride and cocktail wear for the races and those sorts of things," she said.
Carla said while the move to the new store in Bega in early April had been successful, there were still many people who didn't realise they'd moved.
With several people calling up to ask if they'd closed, Carla said she had to make a post on their social media pages to inform people that "we haven't closed, we've just moved".
"People are still getting used to the fact that we have moved and a lot of people thought we had actually closed down. So that meant there's been a bit of a drop in the trade that we would otherwise have had," she said.
Despite the slight set-back, caused from the confusion of their move, Carla said the response they've had from customers about their new space had been overwhelmingly positive.
"They much prefer it to the old shop. They prefer the amount of room, the light, the fact that it's more comfortable and that we have a few more dresses than we had before," she said.
Carla said with the layout of the store being "better spread out" they had also been able to create a special designated bridal fitting area whose glamour was a highlight for all the guests visiting their new store.
Furnished with an ornate mirror adorned with flowers, an elegant chaise lounge and an array of beautiful white gowns, the room gives off a luxurious feel, which paired with champagne glasses and a one to one bridal fitting, makes it a "cherished memory for the brides to be".
Carla said while the winter season and new move has meant a bit of a slower start than anticipated, she hoped word of mouth would help prompt more regular appointments ahead of the busy wedding seasons.
"We're just trying to get the word out that we're definitely still here and we're bigger than we were before," she said.
CC Bridal is located on 4/241 Carp Street, near the Reject Shop and opposite the Grand Hotel, and is open Tuesdays through to Saturdays at varying hours.
To find out more, book an appointment or enquire about their stock visit their website or call Carla on 0401 645 787.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
