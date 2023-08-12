Bega District News
Our People

South Coast Indigenous Artists present a wide variety of talent at Spiral Gallery Bega

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:30pm
South Coast Indigenous Artists Exhibition opening day with meet and greet with local Indigenous artists. Left to right - Emma and Nathaniel Stewart, Marcus Mundy, Sabrina and Jordan Canavan. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.
South Coast Indigenous Artists Exhibition opening day with meet and greet with local Indigenous artists. Left to right - Emma and Nathaniel Stewart, Marcus Mundy, Sabrina and Jordan Canavan. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.

As people began to fill the gallery space and take in the array of colours and designs of various Indigenous artworks around them, a common phrase was uttered "it's so beautiful and different to last year's".

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

