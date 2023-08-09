Bega District News
2023 Giiyong Festival date officially announced

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Ashweeni Mason from Djaadjawan Dancers and South East Arts, leading a dance workshop at the 2022 Giiyong Festival. Picture by Angi High Photography.
It's official Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts festival in the Yuin Nation is set to take place at Jigamy on Saturday November 18.

