Being provocative is something Jewish-Australian comedian Austen Tayshus is well known for, however his knack for spontaneity on stage is something that makes each of his shows unique.
The renowned comedian, best known for his 1983 comedy single Australiana, revealed that he doesn't have set scripts for his shows, but rather preferred to improvise on the spot.
"I enjoy working in the moment. I'm a highly improvisational comedian, I make a lot of my show up on the spot and it's to deal with what's going on in the room, what's going on currently in the country and the world," he said.
"A lot of comedians come with a prepared show, whereas I make it relatable to the particular audience, make it about their town and the regional community, so they can relate to my show."
In the case of his upcoming performance at the Tura Beach Country Club, on Saturday August 26, he said he was confident he knew all the quirks of the town.
"I think they will really enjoy my show and I don't want to give it away you know, like a magician doesn't say where the rabbit's stored," he said.
When it came to his sense of humour, Austen said he "polarised audiences".
"The type of comedy that I do is very provocative and it's not to everyone's taste because it's challenging, it's unsettling and intellectually disturbing I think, but it's what I like to do," he said.
Over the last 40 years of his career, Austen said he had thoroughly enjoyed travelling to remote and rural areas to perform his shows.
"My whole career I've worked with regional audiences and have been everywhere in the country," he said.
Bookings for his show at Tura Beach Country Club, on Saturday, August 26, can be made online via the Tura Beach Country Club website, alternatively bookings can be made via phone on (02) 6495 9002.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
