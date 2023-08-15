Bega District News
Renowned comedian Austen Tayshus comes to Tura Beach Country Club

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
August 15 2023
Stand-up comedian Austen Tayshus prepares for his regional tours where he will be making a stop to perform on the Far South Coast at the Tura Beach Country Club on August 26, 2023.
Being provocative is something Jewish-Australian comedian Austen Tayshus is well known for, however his knack for spontaneity on stage is something that makes each of his shows unique.

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

