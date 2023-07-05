Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball sparkles across two nights at Oaklands, Pambula| Photos

The debutantes looked amazing accompanied by their elegant partners as they arrived at Oaklands Event Centre for the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball.
Held over two nights, 10 debutantes and their partners attended on June 23 with a further 11 on June 24.
Organiser and dance teacher Pam Inwood said they were a terrific group of friends who enjoyed the formality of the two nights and joined together for an after party on the Saturday evening.
Ms Inwood was joined by Dave Bolton for the dance lessons and was assisted by longtime organiser Flo Young, and Anne Flint with decorations by Ruth Fletcher.
The couples learnt three dances, the Pride of Erin, Valentino Jive and Evening Three Step.
They were presented to Reverend Chris Duff, Rector of the Sapphire Coast Anglican Parish.
The debutantes and partners came mainly from the southern part of the shire although one person came from Bombala.
The bouquets of dark red proteas and native leaves from Wyndham Flower Farm made a dramatic splash of colour against the white and cream dresses.
The official cake for each evening was produced by Therese McGovern who had two of her own children involved.
Ms Inwood explained that those making their debut must select their own partners who must commit to the 10-week course.
"Some of the kids have talked about it from the first year of high school because they may have had older siblings or cousins making their debut," Ms Inwood said.
"Some say will you be my partner when I make my debut. Some are couples, some are school friends and some might be family friends
"Some boys put it out there to say they would like to be involved. But it's really up to the girls to pick their partner," she said.
"We had two really good nights. They were such good nights for everyone to get together. The kids really love doing it and seem to have a good time practising and dressing up," Ms Inwood said.
The debutante balls also raise money which this year will be used in donations to Tearfund Australia, a Christian agency which supports grassroots initiatives for those in Australia and across the world, impacted by poverty.
All pictures by Angi High Photography
