Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball sparkles across two nights at Oaklands, Pambula| Photos

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Debutantes on June 23 at Oaklands.
The debutantes looked amazing accompanied by their elegant partners as they arrived at Oaklands Event Centre for the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball.

