Seventeen-year-old fisherman Dom Chandler was throwing the line out near the edge of the Continental Shelf, off Tathra, when he realised he'd caught something big.
"We hooked it and didn't know what it was at first, but halfway up it got eaten by a shark and floated up to the surface and saw it was a massive squid," he said.
Dom said he'd always heard about the giant squids out at sea and seen many videos online but hadn't come across one before.
"I reckon it was about 2.5 metres long and easily over 100 kilos," he said.
"I've lifted some big fish into the boat before but that was definitely over 100 kilos, it was very heavy."
The chance encounter happened at 8.30am on Monday July 3, after Dom decided to go out on his 4.4m-long 420 renegade boat with one of his best friends for a morning fish.
"It happened around 8.30am and it was pretty disappointing if I'm honest because I thought it was going to be a decent sized fish," he said with a laugh.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.