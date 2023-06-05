Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Yellowfin tuna expected to feature in the club's Merimbula Open

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Carson of the Eden Club, Joe Klimas of the Pambula Club and Shane Mayberry of the Merimbula Club during the 2023 Tri Club Grudge Match Shield Presentation. Picture supplied
Terry Carson of the Eden Club, Joe Klimas of the Pambula Club and Shane Mayberry of the Merimbula Club during the 2023 Tri Club Grudge Match Shield Presentation. Picture supplied

With the East Australian Current continuing its run southwards and yellowfin now reporting out from Tathra and with large sharks and marlin tagged and released last week out of Merimbula, it looks like there will be great results for the Club's 42nd Merimbula Open, scheduled for the long weekend June 10-12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.