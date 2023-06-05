Yellowfin tuna expected to feature in the club's Merimbula Open

With the East Australian Current continuing its run southwards and yellowfin now reporting out from Tathra and with large sharks and marlin tagged and released last week out of Merimbula, it looks like there will be great results for the Club's 42nd Merimbula Open, scheduled for the long weekend June 10-12.
Given suitable weather conditions the signs are good for a really great event. Thanks to our sponsors Kane McKill tree Services, Core Electrical, Merimbula RSL and Club Sapphire plus a host of others; the prize pool exceeds $10,000 together with loads of goods and equipment.
Prize sections are Yellowfin Tuna, Southern Bluefin Tuna, Broadbill Swordfish, Shark and other Game Fish (marlin).
The match winner Pambula with 60 points, was followed by Merimbula on 50 points and Eden close behind on 45 points.
Best fish for Pambula were Snapper at 540mm and Morwong at 500mm taken south of Lennards, for Merimbula a 629mm Australian salmon taken by junior Lachlan Wilkins from the Merimbula Lake Channel and a 572mm sand flathead from the 20 fathom mark straight out from Merimbula Bay.
For Eden the largest were a trevally of 580mm and a very large luderick of 467mm.
The camaraderie between the three local clubs at the match dinner provided by Pambula Club, at their clubhouse, was exceptional and sets a huge hurdle for Merimbula, host for next years event.
Sand flathead remain on the bite but are moving around. Good fish are to be found now out from Merimbula Bay.
Snapper and morwong remain on the bite from White Rock all along our coastal reefs past Green Cape. Snapper respond to bait, soft plastics and metal jigs.
When large schools of Australian salmon move into the estuaries like Merimbula great fish may be taken on soft plastic and silver spinners usually best near the top of the tide. It is not uncommon to see large schools of salmon being chased by dolphins and seals offshore and in quiet conditions sounding like a waterfall nearby.
There is no shortage of hammerhead and bronze whaler sharks also feeding off the salmon with tiger and bull sharks also being noted.
Alan Wilkins of Tura Beach reports capture and release of a juvenile sawshark from the Horseshoe reef area - a very rare event for our waters.
For salmon and tailor along the estuary edges try silver spinners. At the beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings, look for the deeper channels (rips) for best salmon and tailor results.
The club will be open on Friday, June 9 from 6pm. Final registration for the June 10-12 Merimbula Open may be made and the briefing will be held at 7pm. Visitors are very welcome. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
