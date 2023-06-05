Opposition strengthens to Arthur Kaine Drive development

The future of a proposed development of 27 townhouses and a 32-unit apartment block on land opposite the northern end of the airport on Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula, will be decided following a public meeting.
The development is being assessed by the Southern Regional Planning Panel (SRPP) after Bega Valley Shire Council sold the land to the 2.54 acre block in June 2021 to Canberra-based developer Prasun Banerjee through his company SHC MU3 Pty Ltd.
The proposed development of 59 homes is made up of 27 townhouses and 32 apartments divided into three areas or blocks.
But the development has received multiple submissions opposing it on numerous grounds including traffic access issues, overdevelopment and height.
In August 2022, following the submission of an amended plan by the developer, nearby residents said the plan did not address traffic concerns.
There have also been comments around the proposal's high profile location as a southern gateway to Merimbula and the need for any development design to reflect this status.
But it is not just the residents who have shown opposition to the development.
In a recent briefing between the council and the SRPP, updates were provided by council staff including correspondence advising the applicant of council's non-support of the application and request to withdraw the DA.
At the briefing SRPP staff undertook a site inspection and noted potential impacts at the boundary interface with neighbours and the street, offsite impacts through creation of the proposed APZ(Asset Protection Zone), proposed vegetation removal and the vehicular access via Ocean Drive.
The SRPP requested council prepare an assessment report for consideration and determination at a public determination meeting to be held on Friday, July 28. The meeting is to be conducted via video link.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
