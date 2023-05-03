Wolumla Public School prepares for big night of music, food and fireworks

Students at Wolumla Public School are learning about the cost of raw materials, labour and profit as they prepare for a big night at the Wolumla Fireworks Extravaganza.
"Friday, May 12 is shaping up to be an awesome night," vice president of the Wolumla Public School P&C Kellie Rosseland said.
READ MORE:
The school has organised a family friendly, alcohol-free event at the Wolumla recreation ground from 5-8pm which includes a fireworks display, music by the Figmentz, SALT and White Noise, food and most importantly for the students - stalls selling some of the items they have made.
"We have loads of market stalls and lots of delicious food organised. Our senior students have been working hard to design some great stalls also," Kellie said.
"There are lots of new people in the community we haven't met and this is a chance for everyone to come together after a tumultuous couple of years," she said.
"The idea is the community comes together, eats, enjoys a stroll around the market and watches the awesome entertainment. We will finish with an amazing firework display."
Back in the classroom students have been busy learning about business costs as they prepare a variety of craft items for sale.
Wolumla PS principal Peter Claxton said it should be a wonderful school event and lots of fun.
"There are solid educational outcomes too. It gives kids the opportunity to develop communication skills and look at profit and loss," he said.
Students have made napkin holders, phone holders, bird feeders, beeswax wraps, soap and candles which they will be selling at several stalls on the night.
The event will be a fundraiser for the school with entry at $5 a person and $15 for a family.
Kellie said that with a new playground they wanted to raise money for a covered area.
"It's about boosting resources for the school but also about getting people together," Kellie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.