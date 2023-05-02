Bega District News
Aurora Australis hunters snap incredible shots across Bega Valley

Millie Costigan
Sam Armes
BH
By Millie Costigan, Sam Armes, and Bryan Hoadley
· Updated May 2 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Aurora Australis at Chamberlain Lookout in Tathra. Captured by Olivia Williams on Monday, April 24, between 7.30-9pm.
While Tasmania is often considered the best spot to capture the magic of Aurora Australis, some late-nighters and early-risers across the Bega Valley made the most of conditions last week to capture the Aurora Australis in all its glory.

