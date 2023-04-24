Anzac Day 2023: Bega Dawn Service rises from the mist

Bega's Anzac Day arrived, as ever, shrouded in pre-dawn fog as several hundred residents, families, veterans and service personnel gathered under the Soldiers Memorial Gates.
The dawn chill brought a flush to many people's cheeks, but hearts remained warm as they honoured those served during Australia's involvement in conflicts around the world and the many who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The service was led by emcee John Watkin, with Reverend Steve Clarke offering a prayer and Bega RSL sub-branch president Gary Berman giving the Dedication and the Ode.
Lt James Charlton from the Australian Army 5th Engineers Regiment was the special guest speaker at the service.
"We don't glorify war...we ask for acknowledgement of their commitment and sacrifice," he said.
"Don't lose what was earned through indifference."
Among those laying wreaths under the Soldiers Memorial Gates were Barbara Lee and her grandchildren Frankie and Jaycee Anderson.
Ms Lee said she was honouring the memory of her great-uncle Ambrose Grant, from Wyndham, who was killed in action in France in 1916, and of her father William John Martin, also of Wyndham.
"These are the two youngest of my eight grandchildren," Ms Lee said of Frankie and Jaycee.
"I really show them and tell them how this is so very important."
Bega's main street march and Anzac Day service will be held at 11am.
