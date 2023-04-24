RSL sub-branches are coordinating a number of Anzac Day services across the Bega Valley this year.
BEGA
Dawn Service - Assemble at Mitre 10 Auckland Street, Bega at 5.45am for the march to the Bega War Memorial Gates on Carp St.
Main Service - Assemble outside Club Bega on Gipps Street at 10.30am and march along Carp Street to Bega Memorial.
BEMBOKA
Assemble at 10.30am opposite Hobbs Store, Loftus Street, Bemboka and march to Bemboka Memorial.
BERMAGUI
The march at 10.30am will go from the pharmacy in Lamont Street to the memorial opposite the caravan park. The service will be held off street concluding at noon.
CANDELO
The setup will start at 10am and service will start at 11am at the war memorial, concluding at noon.
COBARGO
The march will start at 10am from the Cobargo School of Arts and travel along Cobargo Bermagui Road, Princes Highway and Tarlinton Street, Cobargo to the memorial.
EDEN
Participants will assemble from 9.30am, with the march to proceed at 10am along Imlay Street to the cenotaph at Bass Street and along Calle Calle Street, Eden.
MERIMBULA
Dawn Service - Muster at the Memorial in Beach Street Merimbula at 5.40am for a service commencing at 6am. A toddy and milk with a breakfast barbecue will be supplied by the sub-branch after the dawn service. Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 5.30am until 7am.
Main Service - Muster at the Merimbula RSL Club at 10.40am. March to Merimbula Beach Street memorial for a service and wreath laying starting at 11am. Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 10.30am to noon.
There will be slight traffic disruption in Main and Market Streets while the parade marches to the memorial. Approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
PAMBULA
Muster in front of the supermarket in Quondola Street at 8.40am. March to the memorial opposite the Pambula Post Office for the service and wreath laying. Quondola Street will be closed between Toalla Street and Bullara Street from 8.30am until 10.15am. Princes Highway traffic will be diverted to Merimbola Street.
TATHRA
Dawn Service - Muster at the cenotaph from 5.45am for a 6am service. Bring a mug to share a cuppa afterwards.
Main Service - Assemble at Anglican Church Bega Street, Tathra at 7.45am and march to Tathra Memorial.
WOLUMLA
Muster opposite the hotel in Bega Street at 8.30am. March to the memorial at the end of Bega Street opposite Clarke Street for 9am service and wreath laying. Bellbird Court, Bridge Street and Garvan Street will be blocked while the parade marches to the memorial. Clarke Street and Cochrane Road will remain closed until the finish of the service at 10am.
WYNDHAM
Wyndham Service will be held at the Memorial Park at 2.30pm. Afternoon tea to follow at the Uniting Church.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
