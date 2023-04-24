Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Anzac Day Services across the Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RSL sub-branches are coordinating a number of Anzac Day services across the Bega Valley this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.