As the sun rose on Anzac Day 2023, veterans, service men and women, families, and those in support of them stood in commemoration at the Merimbula War Memorial.
Those who gathered stood silently, their eyes faced the memorial from the start to the end of the service, with their minds cast back to memories of ancestors and family.
An Anzac address was provided by school students who recounted stories from their own family history and what the day means to them, one student describing the moment he truly realised the sacrifice of those who went before them.
Sub-branch member Nicholas Hassanoff played The Last Post on bugle, before two minutes' silence.
Wreaths were laid by Departed Comrades, RSL Sub-Branch, Vietnam Veterans, Young Veterans, Bega Valley Veterans Support Centre, Salvation Army, Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, On behalf of the Local Police Service, Merimbula Marine Rescue, Merimbula RFS, Merimbula Fire and Rescue, Diggers Football Club, and members of the public.
Connor May, a young man serving on HMAS Kuttabul, stood with family surrounding him by the memorial.
"It's the first service back down home. I am glad I could get the chance to be down with family," he said.
Anne O'Dell standing in a vivid red, her father George Franklin's medals pinned to her chest, said the service was beautiful.
"I'm 82 and I've been coming since I was 16," Ms O'Dell said.
"The technology definitely brings it in to your own loungeroom," she continued when describing the war in Ukraine.
The young boy standing to her right, Finn Broadbent, said Anzac Day meant a lot to him, since his great-great-uncle Ronald Broadbent served in the Air Force.
"[The service is] in memory of family past," Ms O'Dell said.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
