Get Fired and Wired at Spiral Gallery

Fired + Wired is a fitting exhibition title for two Bega Valley artists who have nearly completed the rebuild of their studio facilities at Coolagolite after the 2019 Black Summer bushfires.
Daniel Lafferty and Gabrielle Powell run Bandicoot Pottery in Cobargo. The last time they joined forces under the same title Fired + Wired was 2017 at Spiral Gallery, and are doing so again from this Friday, March 31.
The exhibition will showcase the unique talents of these two artists - exploring ancient crafts of wood fired ceramics, contemporary decorative ceramics and basketry.
Their Bandicoot Pottery studio is situated about 5km east of Cobargo on the Bermagui Road.
They met at the ceramics department of ANU Canberra School of Art in the 1980s. Their love for each other and ceramics grew and landed them in Cobargo to set up studio.
They worked together in partnership for many years - Lafferty throwing pots and Powell was the decorator.
Powell said hand building, decorating and textiles were her loves.
"I have had a passion for simple geometric patterning and shapes inspired by primitive cultures from around the world.
"Also, I am a real basket case! I make useful strong baskets from recycled materials that will last a life time.
"I enjoy making from materials that would normally be discarded and transform them into something new!"
Meanwhile, Lafferty uses a combination of clay, stone, wood, fire and ash to enrich the pots and decorate Powell's thrown forms.
"He is a woodfire master and his long 100 firings provide endless variations of the natural ash glazes that capture the essence of the clay body and the firing process.
"He loves what the Bega Valley can offer a potter: making all his own speciality wild clay from a mix of Mayfield white clay and terracotta clay from our creek.
"He has collected tonnes of pine trees that burnt in the fires so he is rich in fire wood for the kiln as well."
Now in new larger facilities, the pair work together to offer pottery workshops and classes as a way of sharing their love of clay and building new connections in the community.
Join them at Spiral Gallery Bega for the opening of Fired + Wired, Friday, March 31, 5pm.
The show runs through until April 19.
