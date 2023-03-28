Bega District News
Get Fired and Wired at Spiral Gallery

March 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Gabrielle Powell and Daniel Lafferty run Bandicoot Pottery in Cobargo.
Fired + Wired is a fitting exhibition title for two Bega Valley artists who have nearly completed the rebuild of their studio facilities at Coolagolite after the 2019 Black Summer bushfires.

