Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Sea Health Products' seed bank is useful for restoration projects

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By trial and error, marine scientist Jo Lane of Sea Health Products and her husband Warren Atkins, a commercial air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic, have worked out how to create a kelp seed bank using kelp's reproductive tissue in their temperature-controlled lab in Tilba Tilba. Picture by Marion Williams.
By trial and error, marine scientist Jo Lane of Sea Health Products and her husband Warren Atkins, a commercial air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic, have worked out how to create a kelp seed bank using kelp's reproductive tissue in their temperature-controlled lab in Tilba Tilba. Picture by Marion Williams.

When Jo Lane bought the Sea Health Products kelp business in 2015 she revelled in watching the golden kelp come in to be harvested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.