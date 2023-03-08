The crystal-clear coastline of the Sapphire Coast wraps its way from Bermagui to Eden, lining the cusp of rolling emerald-green bush land which is dotted with deep blue lakes and hidden caves.
And, of course, among the beauty of the natural environment are the thriving towns and villages that warmly welcome people to the region.
Beginning in the North, Bermagui is a beautiful town at the base of Gulaga Mountain (Mt Dromedary). It hugs its spectacular harbour, the passageway for fishing boats that bring seafood delights from the ocean to Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf, a popular retail precinct.
An hour's drive down the coast, is Merimbula, a seaside town long regarded as the heart of the Sapphire Coast.
The Yuin People were the first to harvest and share oysters, fish and more, with middens dating back thousands of years still visible on the lake's edge.
Slightly inland, you'll find Bega - the urban centre of the Sapphire Coast.
The town is surrounded by dairy farming pastures and rainforest while, at its core, the preservation of historical buildings, particularly in main street and Church Street, allow you to step back in time.
Pambula is a coastal village adored for its peaceful lakes, idyllic river mouth and patrolled Pambula Beach, which is surrounded by Beowa National Park.
The main street is alive with boutique shops, an artisan bakery, coffee roasters and wholefoods, as well as local art and vintage collectibles.
As the biblical name implies, Eden is a natural sanctuary. Set in Twofold Bay, the third deepest natural harbour in the Southern Hemisphere, it neighbours stunning beaches, secluded coves and rock pools, and sits beyond a spectacular rugged coastline.
On the town's doorstep is the incredible Beowa National Park with abundant walking tracks, camping spots and opportunities to swim.
Stop in at any Sapphire Coast town or village and enjoy the coastal charm and friendly hospitality of the locals.
From art galleries and museums, to famed restaurants and eclectic shopping, there's always plenty to see and do.
