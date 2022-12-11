Bega Valley Art and Craft Society show at Twyford Hall

Bega Valley Art and Craft Society has secured the services of Lucy Culliton as judge for the society's annual show which runs from January 4-8 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, with the opening at 5pm on January 4.
Ms Culliton who lives and works at Bibbenluke on the Monaro, joined the Ray Hughes Gallery in 1999 and is currently represented by King Street Gallery on William. She is a regular finalist in the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes. Her work is represented in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and Parliament House, Canberra, as well as in many private collections.
She will be judging and announcing the award winners on the opening night. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Oil and acrylic, pastel and drawing, watercolour, ceramics, and any other media including craft.
President of the society Graeme Krake said the organisation, which has a long history, was delighted to have Ms Culliton as judge for the 2023 show.
"The Bega Valley Art and Craft Society was established in 1946 and is one of the longest running art societies in NSW, Mrt Krake said.
"During the course of their history they established the first art gallery in the South East area and ran it on a volunteer basis until the appointment of the first director Ross Cameron in 1995.
"Over the years the group amassed a significant art collection which was eventually gifted to the Bega Regional Gallery in 2017. The collection contained work by well known local artists such as Shirley Hannan and Hilda Six-Nicholls," Mr Krake said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
