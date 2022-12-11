Bega District News
Bega Valley Art and Craft Society show at Twyford Hall

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:52am, first published 10:04am
Renowned artist Lucy Culliton who will be judging the Bega Valley Art and Craft Society Show in January. Picture National Portrait Gallery

Bega Valley Art and Craft Society has secured the services of Lucy Culliton as judge for the society's annual show which runs from January 4-8 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, with the opening at 5pm on January 4.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

