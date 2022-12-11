Bega Valley Shire Council's libraries have a packed program lined up, full of great summer holiday activities for all ages.
Programs include the ever-popular Summer Reading Challenge for kids, Book Bingo, author talks, Tiny Zoo visits and an online Indyreads Summer Book Club for adult and young adult readers.
Library services co-ordinator Megan Jordan Jones says the children's program is full of activities that encourage creativity, support literacy, and get kids thinking while having fun.
"Free time over the summer break is so important, however it can result in a loss of learning gained during the school year, which is often referred to as the "summer slide".
READ MORE:
"Other kids' activities this year include visits to Bermagui and Eden libraries by the crew from the Tiny Zoo and their live Australian animal display. Bermagui Library will feature a puppet show, Tura Marrang Library is hosting a nature walk and there will be a Koala talk at Bega Library.
"There will also be a treasure hunt at Bega Library, and popular favourites like Makedo (Tura Marrang and Bega), Electrodough (Tura Marrang) and Musical storytime (Tura Marrang and Bermagui), which this season features a Dr Seuss favourite, Horton Hears a Who."
Ms Jordan Jones said there was a great variety of events on for adults and seniors over summer including workshops in tool repair (Tura Marrang), saltwater fly-tying (Bega and Bermagui), an author talk (Eden), art exhibitions (Bermagui), the Art of Imperfection (Eden) and across all our libraries, the popular Words and Music events and an audio storytelling workshop with award winning podcaster, Craig Garret.
Book Bingo is also a lot of fun, with adults competing to go into the lucky draw to win a dinner for two at a restaurant in the shire.
The Indyreads Summer Book Club will run to February 14 and this year's book, Every Version of You by Grace Chan will be available as an e-book, with unlimited access for all public library members on the Indyreads platform.
Pick up the summer program brochure from any one of our libraries or read all of the details on the library website.
Event bookings can be made online or by calling the Bega Library on (02) 6499 2127.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.