Counting birds for South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Volunteers in the South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program at Wallaga Heights on Wednesday, November 2: Roz Bannon, Doug Mein and Rebecca Rudd Picture by Marion Williams

Every week from September to February volunteers up and down the Far South Coast meet at designated spots to count endangered shorebirds, their eggs and chicks.

