From coding Lego robots, to checking for germs under UV light and extracting DNA from bananas - it was all hands-on at Bega's University of Wollongong campus this week.
Year 6 students from the Far South Coast have taken part in an activity-filled day of workshops intended to introduce them to the world of career possibilities offered with tertiary education.
Young students from 15 public and private schools between Narooma and Mallacoota and out to Bombala took part in the Year 6 Future Finder event held at the University of Wollongong Bega campus over November 1 and 2.
The event was run collaboratively between the UOW and Macquarie University, Sydney and was the first time it had been able to run in person on campus since 2019.
UOW Bega outreach coordinator Millie Love said it was the first time the program had run collaboratively between the two universities, with Macquarie able to bring its LEAP STEM roadshow to Bega to offer more science, technology, engineering and maths experiences.
"We've been able to offer a lot more to students in the area this year," said Ms Love.
The focus of the experience was to allow regional and remote students to have a small taste of tertiary learning and be introduced to teachers and academics of university level programs.
Macquarie outreach coordinator Sophia Halpin said it was great for the program to be able to expand further into the regions and widen the pool of schools participating in its introduction to STEM program.
UOW led students through activities related to its core subject streams including nursing, arts, business and education. It also offered workshops in engineering, law, and Indigenous connection to country.
Macquarie led students through activities related to biological science, physics, cognitive and behavioural science, as well as coding and engineering.
"With this age group it's about getting the gears turning, getting the ball rolling, and starting those conversations," said Ms Halpin.
"We're not expecting any of these kids to come away today saying 'I'm going to go and study this at this university', but if they go home and say 'I really loved doing Lego robotics and I'd like to do some more of that' - it could grow into a life long passion that sees them become the next software engineer," she said.
Ms Love said Year 6 was a great opportunity to catch students before they headed into high school, and could them gain a clearer idea of what electives they might like to choose in Year 9 and 10 to help lead them into a career path.
