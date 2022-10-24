Minor flooding expected in Bega district Tuesday

Minor flooding is expected on the Bega River Tuesday morning, October 25, and river levels may reach 6metres by Tuesday afternoon.
The NSW SES advises people in Bega and surrounds to stay informed about the predicted minor flooding by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on its website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Moderate rainfall across the Bega River catchment has caused river rises along the Bega River.
The Bega River at Bega North is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.60m) around 8am Tuesday. The river level may reach around 6.00metres Tuesday afternoon, with minor flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Roads and low lying areas in Angledale, North Bega and Bega, Jellat Jellat, Kalaru, Rocky Hall, Tarraganda, Tanja, Towamba, Wyndham and Yowrie.
This may include the following streets and roadways within Bega:
Carp Street at Kisses Lagoon.
Auckland Street
East Street
Buckajo Road
Bega Street
What you need to do:
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
Companion animals and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.
For more information:
Follow the SES on social media @NSWSES or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
