Bega, Towamba Rivers on flood watch as heavy rain expected

Rivers on the Far South Coast have been put on flood watch by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) as a low pressure system tracks south along the east coast.
BOM meteorologist Helen Kirkup said there could be some pretty heavy showers coming through the night.
"It could also be pretty windy as it comes through," Ms Kirkup said.
"The river catchments can take a bit but the Bega, Moruya, Deua, Tuross and Towamba Rivers have been put on flood watch."
Ms Kirkup said it might not happen but it was advice to people to monitor the situation.
The low pressure system will move further south during Monday and Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy rain to the South Coast, BOM said.
Ms Kirkup said the Far South Coast could get storms and heavy rain from the early hours of Tuesday, October 25.
"Tomorrow the entire eastern half (of NSW) could get some decent storms," she said.
"There will be an easterly swell and some reasonable size surf, 2-3m in shore and 2-4m offshore," Ms Kirkland said adding the easterly swell may cause some coastal erosion in exposed areas.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
