Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega, Towamba Rivers on flood watch as heavy rain expected

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The radar at 3pm on Monday, October 24.

Rivers on the Far South Coast have been put on flood watch by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) as a low pressure system tracks south along the east coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.