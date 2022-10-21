Bega District News
Far South Coast disability workers say 'challenging' access to COVID data putting vulnerable people at risk

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
Bega-based disability support worker Cheryl Robinson remains concerned for her clients despite the NSW government's abandonment of COVID isolation requirements.

The NSW government has abandoned self-isolation and infection reporting rules, but a Bega disability support worker has been critical of the approach and says finding important health information to help keep her clients safe has become increasingly difficult.

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

