Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'I've found my calling': Bega dad who lives with mild intellectual disability makes life-changing decision to become a support worker

Updated October 18 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Cutajar has used his own personal experience living with an intellectual disability to join the growing sector of disability support workers. Picture supplied

A Bega dad who has been surrounded by people living with disability his whole life has studied to become a disability support worker, saying he's finally found "his calling" in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.