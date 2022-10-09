Bega District News
Cobargo Scouts awarded for clowning around at South Coast Jamborette

Updated October 9 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:36pm
Cobargo Scouts clown around at the recent regional Jamborette held at Nowra. Picture supplied

Cobargo's Scouts have brought home the prestigious 'Wonga Award' from the Regional Jamborette held over the Labour Day long weekend.

