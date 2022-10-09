Cobargo Scouts awarded for clowning around at South Coast Jamborette

Cobargo's Scouts have brought home the prestigious 'Wonga Award' from the Regional Jamborette held over the Labour Day long weekend.
The three-day annual event was held this year at Nowra.
More than 250 Scouts, Cubs and Venturers tried abseiling, canoeing and a flying fox, as well as immersing themselves in a range of circus-themed activities.
The event culminated in a communal dinner at which the Scouts and leaders dressed up and ate a circus-themed five-course meal of popcorn chicken, mini hot dogs, nachos, fairy floss mousse and toffee apples.
All the troops were judged on how they involved themselves in the theme, which included constructing a decorated gateway to their camp from poles and ropes - with 1st Cobargo Scouts winning the 'Wonga Award' trophy for their efforts.
The Cobargo troop last held the trophy in 2018 with a medieval theme that included them spit roasting a pig!
The next Jamborette will be held on the June long weekend at Cobargo Showground and will have an '80s and '90s theme.
1st Cobargo Scout Leader Graham Parr said his troop was thriving and "probably attracts more Scouts per head of population than any other town in the country".
"Families travel from as far as Wallagoot, Pambula Beach and Dalmeny to attend Thursday night sessions from 6.30 to 8pm for all sections from 5-18 years," Mr Parr said.
"In addition 1st Cobargo Scouts can attend camps this term featuring electronics, meeting Scouts worldwide via the internet, bushwalking, canoeing, caving and over the next holidays a 'wide game' in Sydney with the Scouts from the Nan Tien Temple in Wollongong!"
If you would like to find out more about the future for Scouting in Cobargo there will be a community meeting on Thursday, November 3, at the Cobargo Showground starting at 6.30pm.
Visit cobargoscouts.org.au for more details.
